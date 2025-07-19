Fountainhead AM LLC Has $18.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.9% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 3,056,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

