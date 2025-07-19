First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.54% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after purchasing an additional 954,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after buying an additional 304,112 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 350,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 239,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after buying an additional 164,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. 341,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,168. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

