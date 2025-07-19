Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.99. 1,024,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,843. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.