Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Holdings Raised by Atlas Wealth Partners LLC

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.36. 3,039,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $96.16.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

