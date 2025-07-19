SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 93,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after acquiring an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,246. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.32 and a 52-week high of $229.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

