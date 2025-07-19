Creekmur Asset Management LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1,736.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.69 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

