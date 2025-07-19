Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $224.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

