Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $95,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $219.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

