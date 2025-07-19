FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 772,961 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,970 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $25.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.58.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.