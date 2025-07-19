Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,785,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Arete downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

