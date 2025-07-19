Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,324,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

