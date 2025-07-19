Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $40.20 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,447,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after buying an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. 901,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,030. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

