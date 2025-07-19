iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

