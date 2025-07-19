Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Paragon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,238,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $70.32. 5,240,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

