Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,413,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,190. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

