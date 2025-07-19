First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 240,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,857. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

