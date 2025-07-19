Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 128,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.