ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $60.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. The trade was a 1.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

