Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Weir Group Stock Performance

Weir Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Weir Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

