B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) vs. Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Radcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $39.95 million 0.77 $2.30 million $0.49 10.61 Radcom $61.01 million 3.72 $6.97 million $0.54 26.85

Profitability

Radcom has higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Radcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 6.66% 19.16% 12.00% Radcom 13.62% 9.61% 7.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and Radcom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Radcom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Radcom has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.14%. Given Radcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radcom is more favorable than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Radcom shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Radcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radcom has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Radcom beats B.O.S. Better Online Solutions on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in logistic centers and warehouses; RFID-based systems for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic systems for industrial packing lines; automatic systems to track the production line; and automatic systems to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this segment provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The Supply Chain Division offers electro-mechanical components, electronics components, communications products, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, and other industries. This segment also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects, including warehouse functions. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

About Radcom

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance. The company also provides solutions for mobile and fixed networks, such as 5G, long term evolution (LTE), voice over LTE, voice over Wifi, IP multimedia subsystem, voice over IP, and universal mobile telecommunication service. It sells its products directly to customers through executives and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distributors and resellers in North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Israel. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

