New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,984 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.00% of RxSight worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 12,990.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

