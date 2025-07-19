Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Nordson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.86.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $217.07 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

