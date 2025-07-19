Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $248.31

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,342 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,839. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $31,000.

NYSE GWRE opened at $221.79 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.48, a PEG ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

