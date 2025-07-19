3,567 Shares in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $237,643,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,796,000 after buying an additional 828,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after buying an additional 711,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $52,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $154.40 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

