New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 120,152 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Life Time Group worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Time Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,295 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,425,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,781,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 145,002 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,038,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 640,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $30.34 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,200.14. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

