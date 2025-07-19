UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) vs. Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) Head-To-Head Review

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of UnitedHealth Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UnitedHealth Group 5.39% 26.29% 8.67% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UnitedHealth Group $400.28 billion 0.64 $14.41 billion $23.88 11.83 Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UnitedHealth Group and Leap Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UnitedHealth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UnitedHealth Group and Leap Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UnitedHealth Group 1 8 15 0 2.58 Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus price target of $394.43, suggesting a potential upside of 39.65%. Given UnitedHealth Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UnitedHealth Group is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Summary

UnitedHealth Group beats Leap Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage. The Optum Health segment provides care delivery, care management, wellness and consumer engagement, and health financial services patients, consumers, care delivery systems, providers, employers, payers, and public-sector entities. The Optum Insight segment offers software and information products, advisory consulting arrangements, and managed services outsourcing contracts to hospital systems, physicians, health plans, governments, life sciences companies, and other organizations. The Optum Rx segment provides pharmacy care services and programs, including retail network contracting, home delivery, specialty and community health pharmacy services, infusion, and purchasing and clinical capabilities, as well as develops programs in the areas of step therapy, formulary management, drug adherence, and disease/drug therapy management. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

