New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.59% of Azenta worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 788.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Azenta by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZTA opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. Azenta’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

