Stephens Inc. AR Has $566,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $542.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $755.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.54.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

