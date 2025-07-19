New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 5,300 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $71.81.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

