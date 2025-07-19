LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have commented on LFST. UBS Group raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ujjwal Ramtekkar sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,803.90. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 785,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 507,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

