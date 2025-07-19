Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the first quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $110.12 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

