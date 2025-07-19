Stephens Inc. AR Has $589,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cummins were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,820,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.42.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $350.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day moving average is $330.87. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.