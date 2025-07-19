Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.