Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

KEG.UN stock opened at C$18.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.81. The firm has a market cap of C$212.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.