Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%
KEG.UN stock opened at C$18.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.81. The firm has a market cap of C$212.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
