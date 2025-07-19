FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.91. 2,299,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,640. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

