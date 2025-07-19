FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 942 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,470. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.70. 2,197,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,258. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.25 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.65.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

