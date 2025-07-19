Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,964,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,646,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 452,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 160,327 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 448,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 238,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,296. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

