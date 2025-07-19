FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSCFree Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.81% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.33. 81,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,406. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

