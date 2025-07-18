Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $90,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.