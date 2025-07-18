Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 291,989 Shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 523.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,989 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $67,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 126,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.60.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $210.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.31 and a beta of 0.79. The Madison Square Garden Company has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.07). Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $424.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

