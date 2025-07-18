Sigma Planning Corp Sells 477 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shell by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after acquiring an additional 519,105 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Santander downgraded Shell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

