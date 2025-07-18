Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.36 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 13.40 ($0.18). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 12.65 ($0.17), with a volume of 392,019 shares changing hands.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.24. The firm has a market cap of £29.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64.
Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Symphony Environmental Technologies had a positive return on equity of 32,616.67% and a negative net margin of 31.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symphony Environmental Technologies plc will post 0.6380089 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies
Symphony Environmental is a world leader in the development of plastic additives and masterbatches to enhance plastic products.
Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symphony Environmental Technologies
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.