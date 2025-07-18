Critical Analysis: China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

China Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CHNGQ – Get Free Report) and Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

China Natural Gas has a beta of -12.14, indicating that its stock price is 1,314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enbridge has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Enbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of China Natural Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enbridge $38.22 billion 2.56 $3.97 billion $1.94 23.09

This table compares China Natural Gas and Enbridge”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enbridge has higher revenue and earnings than China Natural Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Natural Gas and Enbridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enbridge 0 5 4 0 2.44

Enbridge has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.55%. Given Enbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enbridge is more favorable than China Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Gas and Enbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A Enbridge 10.16% 10.41% 3.10%

Summary

Enbridge beats China Natural Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Gas

China Natural Gas, Inc., an integrated natural gas operator, engages in the sale and distribution of natural gas and gasoline to commercial, industrial, and residential customers in the People's Republic of China. The company is primarily involved in the distribution of compressed natural gas (CNG) through its variable interest entity-owned CNG fueling stations. As of December 31, 2012, it operated 31 CNG fueling stations, including 20 CNG fueling stations in Shaanxi Province, 10 CNG fueling stations in Henan Province, and 1 CNG fueling station in Hubei Province. It also installs natural gas pipelines, as well as distributes and sells piped natural gas to residential and commercial customers through a high pressure pipeline network of approximately 120 kilometers in the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province, including Lantian County; the districts of Lintong and Baqiao in Shaanxi Province; and the city of Lingbao in Henan Province. As of the above date, the company had approximately 122,020 residential and commercial customers for its pipeline network, as well as operated 4 automobile conversion sites for converting gasoline-fueled vehicles to hybrid (natural gas/gasoline) powered vehicles. The company is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China. On July 2, 2014, the involuntary petition of China Natural Gas, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. The involuntary petition was filed under Chapter 11 on February 8, 2013.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States. The Gas Transmission and Midstream segment invests in natural gas pipelines and gathering and processing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Gas Distribution and Storage segment is involved in natural gas utility operations serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ontario, as well as natural gas distribution activities in Quebec. The Renewable Power Generation segment operates power generating assets, such as wind, solar, geothermal, waste heat recovery, and transmission assets in North America. The Energy Services segment provides physical commodity marketing and logistical services to refiners, producers, and other customers in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as IPL Energy Inc. and changed its name to Enbridge Inc. in October 1998. Enbridge Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

