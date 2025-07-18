Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,036,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after acquiring an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after acquiring an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $560.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $550.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.14 and its 200-day moving average is $616.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

