Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.16 Million Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.80% of Safety Insurance Group worth $68,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.71 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 73.62%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.