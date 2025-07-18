Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.13 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $70,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1,684.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rayonier by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rayonier by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $23.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.