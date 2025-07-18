Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total value of $3,439,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,075,816.80. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,892,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,648,619,900.80. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,991,515 shares of company stock valued at $658,366,848 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $346.53 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.