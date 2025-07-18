Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,929,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of Hayward worth $68,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $172,000.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $860,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,854,268. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

