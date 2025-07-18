The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698,827 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $69,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of BK opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $98.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

