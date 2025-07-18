CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $7.77. CommScope shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 4,635,161 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CommScope in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.88.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.38.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth $282,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.